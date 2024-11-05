media release: An on-campus film screening of “Home is Somewhere Else” with director Jorge Villalobos for 11-17 aged audiences. This 2D feature “animentary,” or animated feature documentary, provides a window into the hearts and minds of ​​immigrant youth and their undocumented families. It features three personal stories about undocumented youth to highlight the complexities and challenges they face today. Voiced by the actual children and their families, Home Is Somewhere Else invites discussion about the need for a new US migratory model based on respect for human rights for all. The event will include a film screening, a participatory activity with the director, and pizza lunch.

High school educators and parents of children ages 11-17 are invited to bring students/children to this special FREE event!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM