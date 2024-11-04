media release: PLEASE NOTE: This film screening is FREE and Open to the Public (it is appropriate for adults and youth ages 11 and up). No pre-registration is required.

ABOUT this special event: On Monday, November 4, LACIS will be screening the film “Home is Somewhere Else” at the Marquee Theatre at Union South. We are delighted to announce that the film’s director, Jorge Villalobos, will be in attendance to introduce the film and take questions from the audience after the screening.

This 2D feature “animentary,” or animated feature documentary, provides a window into the hearts and minds of ​​immigrant youth and their undocumented families. It features three personal stories about undocumented youth to highlight the complexities and challenges they face today. Voiced by the actual children and their families, Home Is Somewhere Else invites discussion about the need for a new US migratory model based on respect for human rights for all.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM