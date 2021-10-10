Home is Where the Art Is

to

Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

press release: The Mount Horeb Area Arts Association is partnering with the Driftless Historium for an exhibit, Home is Where the Art Is, October 8 - November 15. Artist reception Sunday October 10, 1 - 4 pm. Refreshments, artist chatter and ART! Meet MHAAA members and learn about becoming a member. Learn more at https://mhaaa.org/exhibits/

Info

Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Art Exhibits & Events
608-437-6486
to
Google Calendar - Home is Where the Art Is - 2021-10-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Home is Where the Art Is - 2021-10-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Home is Where the Art Is - 2021-10-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Home is Where the Art Is - 2021-10-10 13:00:00 ical