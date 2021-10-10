× Expand Vicki France "Take Me Home," a photograph in the "Home is Where the Art Is" exhibit.

press release: The Mount Horeb Area Arts Association is partnering with the Driftless Historium for an exhibit, Home is Where the Art Is, October 8 - November 15. Artist reception Sunday October 10, 1 - 4 pm. Refreshments, artist chatter and ART! Meet MHAAA members and learn about becoming a member. Learn more at https://mhaaa.org/exhibits/