press release: Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research is hosting Home Movie Day 2018 at the Wisconsin Historical Society. All are invited on Nov. 17, from 12-4pm to experience the magic of real film! Anyone can bring in their old films (16mm, 8mm, Super8) on Saturday, October 20, and a professional will help to clean, digitize and then project them during the screening event on November 17 which will feature a workshop on home movie preservation and a special screening in the Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium. This special screening includes a selection of films submitted. Dust off those old films that you haven’t seen in years, and come celebrate Home Movie Day at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Film Drop Off: Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Workshop: Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Screening: Nov. 17 from 2.pm. to 4 p.m.