media release: Our next virtual Triad presentation is July 16 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "Home Safety Assessments: It Takes a Visit." The presentation will be given by Diane Turner, the Safe at Home program coordinator at AgeBetter Inc.

Falls are perhaps the greatest danger to most older adults’ health especially here in Wisconsin. Diane’s Zoom presentation will get into the details on what it takes to conduct a successful home safety assessment. Home Assessments can be complicated by the participant’s family and friend relationships, along with participant’s fear of being forced to move from their home or losing control of their living situation. But when done right, home assessments can help build consensus among the participant and family members or friends as to whether adaptations to the home or a move to a more supportive and safer environment is best.

Diane will present examples and suggestions on how to make the assessment more beneficial and helpful for the participant and their loved ones.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.