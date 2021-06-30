media release: Home Stretch is a “distributed festival” of small artistic acts taking place in Madison between the summer solstice (21 June) and the autumn equinox (22 September). By appointment, local artists are offering intimate performances and other arts experiences throughout the summer.

This is a project in process: participating artists and performances may change and develop. New events and new dates for existing events will continue to be added throughout the summer.`

In this time of transition between COVID lockdowns and eventual reopening, Home Stretch explores how forms of performance and other kinds of aesthetic sociality can help us re-learn how to be together.

Participating artists have committed to meet or exceed city, county, state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. While there are no public health orders currently in place, each work is clearly described so that you can sign up for experiences based both on your interests and your comfort level. Currently most works are planned for outdoor locations and don’t require masks.

The title Home Stretch refers less to the idea of the final part of a race, since the pandemic is far from over. Rather, it’s about artists stretching their homes into public space, and the public stretching out of lockdown bit by bit. These art experiences are a chance to stretch both social and artistic muscles.

All events are free to attend, though some performers may pass a hat or request donations to specific causes.

Home Stretch is a project of Spatula&Barcode, a Madison-based arts collaborative devoted to conviviality, criticality and commensality. Spatula&Barcode was founded by Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson, professors of art at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. More information about Spatula&Barcode can be found at

https://spatulaandbarcode.net/ and you can follow @spatcode on Instagram (if you post about Home Stretch on social media, we encourage you to use #homestretch).

Home Stretch is funded in part by grants from the University of Wisconsin Division of the Arts and the Madison Arts Commission.