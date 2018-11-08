Homebrewing Stammitsch
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Join the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild for a series of fun and educational sessions about beer, homebrewing, and drinking - right here at Wisconsin Brewing Company! Our Homebrewing sessions will be held the second Thursday of each month from 7-8PM. The sessions are open to homebrewers of all skills levels, including those who have never brewed before. Sessions are also free and open to the public.
Info
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Food & Drink