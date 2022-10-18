RSVP for Homebuyer Education

media release: The City of Madison, in partnership with the Home Buyers Round Table of Dane County and Consumer Credit Counseling Service, want to share with you these HUD Approved Homebuyer Education classes occurring monthly through the rest of 2022 (see attached flyer)! Find all the events by following this link: https://homebuyersroundtable. org/events/.The next class for October is open!

Learn more about what it takes to buy your first home, securing a mortgage, and down payment assistance programs. Hear from content experts like realtors, lenders, insurance agents, home inspectors, and housing counselors.

8:00am to 3:00pm, Saturday, October 22, 2022 Register by October 18th

Location: Villager Mall on Park Street, Atrium Entrance (2300 S Park St. Madison, WI 53713)

Education provided by Consumer Credit Counseling Service and made possible by Home Buyers Round Table. Any questions contact Maria Davila-Martinez (mdavila-martinez@ cityofmadison.com) or by phone at 608-266-6557.