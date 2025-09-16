Homebuyerr Education

media release: ULGM’s Homebuyer Education (HBE) Course is designed to support first-time homebuyers by helping them navigate common challenges and understand the fundamentals of homeownership. The course covers every step of the journey — from understanding the homebuying process and saving for a down payment, to comparing lenders and interest rates, securing a mortgage, and maintaining your new home.

ULGM’s HBE courses and counseling also meet the education requirements of many lenders and loan programs, especially those offering down payment or closing cost assistance. By completing this course, you may become eligible for grants, affordable mortgage options, and financial assistance programs that can help you become a homeowner sooner.

Dates:

Tuesday, September 16th

Tuesday, September 23rd

Tuesday, September 30th

Time:

From 5:30PM-8:30PM

To be eligible for a Certificate of Completion, participants must attend all three classes and receive an hour of financial counseling with a ULGM HUD-Certified Housing Counselor.