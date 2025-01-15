Homebuying Uncorked

media release: Free event, but ticket required as space is limited!

Home Buying Uncorked w/ Your Home Girls (Christine Cooper, Realtor® and Kylie Ahrens, Mortgage Lender)

Come join us for a fun and informative evening at Toot + Kate's Wine Bar! Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or looking to upgrade, our team of experts, aka Your Home Girls, Kylie and Christine, will uncork all the secrets to successful home buying.

Sip on some delicious wine, mingle with fellow house hunters, and get ready to embark on your home buying journey with confidence! Don't miss out on this unique event that combines real estate advice with a relaxed wine bar atmosphere.

Your first beverage is on us, and we'll have light snacks provided!