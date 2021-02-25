ONLINE: Homebuying

media release: On February 25, BMO Harris Bank is partnering with Ann Raschein from Mad City Dream Homes to address homebuying and down payment assistance options in North/Central Wisconsin communities. This virtual presentation is part of BMO Harris Bank’s Community Impact Webinar Series, a free resource for members in the community to obtain important information on key financial topics. Registration is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/134447924361

Attendees of this FREE virtual event will hear more about how they can make homeownership a reality. This includes:

  • Finding out if they are eligible for up to $9,000 or more in down payment assistance
  • Learning about actual realtor listings with real-life scenarios to help visualize what’s possible
  • Hearing from our community partners/realtors about key tips on preparing for homeownership

