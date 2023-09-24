media release: The Details About the HomeGrown Bluegrass Festival

Doors open at 11am

Music starts at 12pm and ends at 7pm

Featuring: Sugar Bush, Plain Grass Folk, The MilBillies, Joseph Huber, Augie Dougherty Band, Chicken Wire Empire. Billy Bronsted and his Bluegrass Buddies jam between each band set.

Food and beverages available for purchase

Alcoholic beverages available for purchase*

*Foundry 45 is our host and holds a liquor license, please no carry-in or outside food and beverage