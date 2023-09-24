HomeGrown Bluegrass Festival

media release: The Details About the HomeGrown Bluegrass Festival

  • Doors open at 11am
  • Music starts at 12pm and ends at 7pm
  • Featuring: Sugar Bush, Plain Grass Folk, The MilBillies, Joseph Huber, Augie Dougherty Band, Chicken Wire Empire. Billy Bronsted and his Bluegrass Buddies jam between each band set.
  • Food and beverages available for purchase
  • Alcoholic beverages available for purchase*
  • *Foundry 45 is our host and holds a liquor license, please no carry-in or outside food and beverage

