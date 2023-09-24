HomeGrown Bluegrass Festival
The Details About the HomeGrown Bluegrass Festival
- Doors open at 11am
- Music starts at 12pm and ends at 7pm
- Featuring: Sugar Bush, Plain Grass Folk, The MilBillies, Joseph Huber, Augie Dougherty Band, Chicken Wire Empire. Billy Bronsted and his Bluegrass Buddies jam between each band set.
- Food and beverages available for purchase
- Alcoholic beverages available for purchase*
- *Foundry 45 is our host and holds a liquor license, please no carry-in or outside food and beverage
