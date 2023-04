media release: 10 Bands on 2 Stages. Music starts at 12:00pm and ends at 8:00pm. In true Blues style, there will be an All-Star Jam at the end of the evening.

Bands: Maple Road, Stephen Hull Experience, Andy Gelles Band, Luke Cerny & the Toothpickers, Slow Train with Sue DaBaco, Pierre Lee, Slim & Turner, Candy Cigarette, Mojo Road, The Incorruptibles.