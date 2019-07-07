HomeGrown Music Festival
press release: 11am – 8pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019, Regner Park, West Bend
$10 Suggested Donation
Celebrating it’s 5th year in 2019, the HomeGrown Music Festival is a locally farmed musicians festival. Highlighting original songs by a variety of bands (many from southeastern Wisconsin), this family-friendly event begins at 11 am, and takes place at Regner Park in West Bend. Food and beverages are available for purchase, and we invite you to come for the day! $10 suggested donation with proceeds benefiting the Washington County Historical Society. Please visit our Facebook Page - Homegrown Music, or online at www.HomeGrownMusicWI.com for updates and more information.