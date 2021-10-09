media release: October 9, 2021 8:30am to 1pm at Salvation Army 3030 Darbo Drive Madison

The Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down, Inc. will hold an event to assist homeless veterans. We are a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. The local Salvation Army, WPS, and WJJO are partners. We provide services and resources veterans who are experiencing homelessness or veterans at risk of being homeless and their family members. This is a multi-county effort to help homeless vets. Homeless can be a vet living out on the street or a vet that is crashing in their friend or relative's home. Many of the veteran organizations in the area will be involved!

We invite over 50 local service providers and community stakeholders to our event to reduce the burden of a veteran trying to access this volume of services while also managing life while without stable housing.

Veterans seeking support from Stand Down – Madison can expect to be treated with dignity, respect, and kindness. We are a one-of-a-kind stand-down that pairs our participants with a peer from the community to experience the day together and help promote connectedness.

ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFO

http://www.StandDownMadison. org/

https://www.facebook.com/ StandDownMadison

(608) 301-5528

president@standdownmadison.org