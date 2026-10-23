RSVP for Homelessness Awareness Summit

media release: Join us for powerful discussions, education and connections centered on creating community-led change.

Turning the Key: Mobilizing Dane County to Rethink Homelessness

A summit of stories, education, and advocacy is more than just a community gathering—it’s an urgent call to listen, learn, and act. This summit provides an opportunity for residents of Dane County to engage directly with the realities of rising homelessness.

Homelessness is not just a statistic, it is a deeply human experience that touches individuals, families, and communities in profound ways. In Dane County, like in many parts of the nation, homelessness continues to increase due to factors such as lack of affordable housing and funding, rising costs of living, and gaps in supportive services. This event sheds light on those challenges while also uplifting the voices of people with lived experience who can speak firsthand to both the barriers and the pathways to hope.

Let’s come together to make homelessness in Dane County a rare, brief, and one-time experience.

Schedule

8:00-8:30 am: Registration and Breakfast

8:30-9:10 am: Welcome and Keynote Speaker, Gery Paredes Vásquez, CEO of YWCA Madison

9:15-10:30 am: First Breakout Session

10:45 am-12:00 pm: Second Breakout Session

12:00-12:45 pm: Lunch with Keynote Speaker, OneApp Greenlight

12:45-2:00 pm: Third Breakout Session

2:15-2:45 pm: Reflection

3:00-4:00 pm: Networking with Community Organizations

What to Expect

Educational Sessions : Learn about the causes and consequences of homelessness in Dane County, the latest data and trends, and best practices being tested locally and nationally.

: Learn about the causes and consequences of homelessness in Dane County, the latest data and trends, and best practices being tested locally and nationally. Networking Opportunities : Connect with service providers, advocates, elected officials, and community members who are passionate about creating change.

: Connect with service providers, advocates, elected officials, and community members who are passionate about creating change. Community Discussions: Participate in facilitated conversations that bridge gaps between sectors—housing, health care, education, faith communities, and local government—focusing on shared responsibility and collaborative solutions.

Participate in facilitated conversations that bridge gaps between sectors—housing, health care, education, faith communities, and local government—focusing on shared responsibility and collaborative solutions. Storytelling and Advocacy: Hear powerful testimonies from individuals with lived experience of homelessness. Their stories highlight resilience, dignity, and the importance of systems that respond with compassion and equity.

Who Should Attend

The summit is open to all: community members, elected officials, nonprofit leaders, educators, faith leaders, students, and anyone who cares about creating a stronger, more equitable Dane County. Whether you are directly impacted by homelessness, working within the housing and service systems, or simply curious to learn more, your voice matters and your presence makes a difference.

Registration

In order to make the summit accessible, the registration fee is $20 and includes lunch. If you would like to cover the entire cost of your lunch, please consider donating an additional $20. If you are unable to cover the registration fee, but would like to attend, please send an email to [email protected].

Parking and Directions

Parking at the event is free. Madison Metro bus service has regular stops along John Nolen Drive, Olin Avenue, and Rimrock Road. There are currently two bus stops on Rimrock Road, two on John Nolen Drive, and one on Olin Avenue, adjacent to the Alliant Energy Center. Visit the Metro Transit to plan your trip.