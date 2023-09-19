Homeowner Readiness

media release: Join Habitat for Humanity of Dane County for a three-part series to learn all about homebuyer education and set your future up for success.

The Habitat Homeownership Readiness Class will be covering setting goals, budgeting, debt, credit, types of mortgages, and Habitat homeowner qualifications. This event is in collaboration with the UW Extension. This class is perfect for those who would like to improve their credit, budgeting skills and financial health to become homeowners by qualifying for Habitat’s homebuilding program or traditional financing outside of the Habitat program.

The class will run from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on: Tuesday, Sept. 19, Tuesday, Sept 26, andTuesday, Oct. 3

Sign up today at habitatdane.org/events!