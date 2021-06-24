Homeownership Program Open House

media release: JOIN URBAN LEAGUE TO CELEBRATE

June 24 | 614 Center Street, Madison

3:00 PM program followed by home tours

Last year, the Urban League acquired 16 homes that it is renovating and re-selling as part of our new homeownership and wealth building program. As part of our community impact commitment, we are excited that Operation Fresh Start is leading the rehab work on several of these homes. As a result of this partnership, 59 un/under-employed adults and opportunity youth learned construction and work readiness skills.

Join us to celebrate their work!

There will be a brief program with speakers including ULGM CEO, Dr. Ruben Anthony, OFS Executive Director Greg Markle, and some of our project sponsors. Some of our young adult trainees will also be on-hand to provide tours of the home.

RSVPs are kindly requested by clicking the link below.