media release: The city of Madison is teaming up with multiple community stakeholders to help new homeowners or those looking to buy a home for the first time get the resources they need to navigate the process and get their questions answered from trusted sources.

Registration is now open for the Madison Homeownership Resources Fair, which will take place from 9:00am – 1:00pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub at 2532 S. Park Street in Madison.

The event is being held in conjunction with Take Root Wisconsin and several other local organizations to offer a number of resource workshops, including:

Buy: 9am-9:50am Basic Home Readiness / Demystifying the Homebuying Process

Keep/Fix: 9a.-9:50am Maintenance Workshop (Plumbing)

Buy: 10am-10:50am Budget, Credit, and Debt Management

Keep/Fix: 10am-10:50am Understanding Property taxes, Tax Benefits, Credits, and How to Save Money by Being Green

Buy: 11am-12pm Financing Your Home & down payment assistance

Keep/Fix: 11am-12pm Financing Tools to Know after you bought your home (Refinance, removing your PMI, getting a HELOC)

Buy: 12pm-1pm Panel - Other Pathways to Homeownership

Keep/Fix: 12pm-1pm Panel - Repair/Maintenance Programs

"The city of Madison is committed to removing barriers to homeownership and helping new homeowners navigate some of the challenges of homeownership that can be difficult to anticipate." city of Madison Community Development Specialist Maria Davila-Martinez

People interested in the workshops should register online for the topics they are interested in. Registration is free, but space is limited for each of the sessions. A light lunch will be provided for people who register.

If you are unable to attend the resources fair on June 29, you can visit Take Root Wisconsin’s website to find more housing and homeownership resources across the state.