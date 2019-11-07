press release: Please join us for the 15th Annual Homes for Families Breakfast, a one-hour free fundraising event to benefit The Road Home’s families that will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

The program includes presentations from The Road Home staff, board members and program graduates, a video about our work, and a direct appeal for financial support. The breakfast is the culmination of an entire year of donor development work and is intended to raise operating funds to help us reach our goals for homeless families.

The Homes for Families Breakfast event raises over one-third of our annual budget which allows us to continue providing excellent service to homeless families with children. Supporting this event provides additional financial resources towards helping homeless families in our community.

Please RSVP to ensure we welcome you appropriately by contacting Peggy Halloran, Development Director, via email or 608-294-7998 ext. 311.