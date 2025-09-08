Hometown Euchre Tournament Training Session

media release: If you want to be a card-carrying Sconnie, what better place to show off your Midwestern card skills than a euchre tournament? For the third installment in its wildly popular 2025 Wisconsin Master Class Program, the Driftless Historium is partnering with VFW Post 9511 on a euchre tournament Sept. 28. People who want to learn the game or brush up on their euchre skills can attend practice sessions Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 at the Driftless Historium, 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb.

Euchre has a long and colorful history in Wisconsin in general, and in the Mount Horeb area in particular. James Leary, emeritus professor of folklore at UW-Madison, said the game originated in France and became popular during the early 19th century. European immigrants brought the game to Wisconsin during the settlement era.

“While the game is French, the word euchre definitely has Germanic origins,” says Leary. The name may come from a game called Juckerspeil played in Alsace, the region between modern day France and Germany. That name is a compound of jucker (a form of joker) and spiel, which is German for game.

An exhibit at the Driftless Historium talks about the origins of the Sugar River Euchre League, which formed in 1930 and is still going strong today. The league was so emblematic of Wisconsin tavern culture that the Smithsonian sent a researcher to the J&W Bar in Mount Vernon to photograph and interview the euchre players. This was to prepare for the Wisconsin Folklife Festival, held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in Madison in 1998, in conjunction with Wisconsin's 150th birthday. Longtime readers of the Mount Horeb Mail will remember the euchre reports written by the late Ben Goebler of Mount Vernon describing the “loud table pounding and wild scoring” of Sugar River Euchre League’s weekly games. Goebler was also known for sending out “scratch and sniff” postcards with a photo of a skunk to teams that got “skunked” or “euchred” by scoring no points.

A skunk sign also shows up in the Driftless Historium’s euchre display, and Mount Horeb Area Historical Society Executive Director Destinee Udelhoven has obtained a skunk trophy to award to the tournament’s lowest scoring team. The top two players will take home “memorable” trophies that will memorialize their bragging rights.

Just don’t delay, the first two Wisconsin Master Classes were sellouts, with 55 people attending a beer tasting and talk on Wisconsin breweries in April and 110 people filled the Hilltop Supper Club in June to sip old fashioneds, munch on relish trays and learn about the history of Supper Clubs. The fourth event and final event in October will highlight Wisconsin sausage traditions.

“Our Wisconsin Master Classes are really popular, and we will have to cap registration at 60 based on the number of tables the VFW Club can accommodate,” Udelhoven says. “This tournament is going to be a fun afternoon and, in true Wisconsin fashion, we plan to be done in time for the Packers game that evening.”

Udelhoven says that since the series is designed to teach native born Sconnies and newer neighbors about the Dairy State’s unique cultural history, there will be two “learn to play euchre” sessions. Volunteers from the Mount Horeb Senior Center euchre group and the Ladies Euchre League at Norsk Golf Bowl will teach and lead some practice hands.

The free training sessions and the Hometown Tournament all require pre-registration. Visit

www.mthorebhistory.org/masterclass3of4_registration.html; call the Driftless Historium at 608-437-6486; or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.