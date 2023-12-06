media release: Immerse yourself into a good ‘old fashioned Christmas in Paoli this holiday season. Nostalgia awaits you throughout the beautifully restored Creamery in this treasured small town - the perfect setting for this season’s greetings.

We truly value the important art of mindful living and taking time to slow down and enjoy the warmth and celebrations this festive time of year brings. We hope you’ll join us for some hot buttered rum, mulled wine, or a delicious eggnog around our vintage inspired Christmas celebration along the Sugar River.

Hometown Holiday Express, 4-8 pm, 12/6-7:

Presented by the Verona Chamber of Commerce, embark on an enchanting adventure with the Hometown Holidays Express. Step aboard our festive trolley at the Verona Ice Arena for a merry 15-minute ride to Seven Acre Dairy Co., where a world of holiday wonder awaits.

At Seven Acre Dairy Co., you'll have the chance to create cherished memories. Meet and capture a special moment with Santa, savor delicious cookies, and gather around the cozy fire for holiday stories with Mrs. Claus or take a stroll along a sparkling outdoor holiday light trail to visit a magical tree.

Cocoa and crafts will be available at the Ice Arena throughout the evening for those waiting to board and returning from Seven Acre.

​Purchase your Trolley ticket here!

Also: Christkindlmarket, Dec. 8-10.

With hand selected vendors, Christkindlmarket brings together top makers, artists, and small businesses alike for a highly curated event experience. Brands that differentiate themselves through design, quality, and craftsmanship.

Friday, December 8, 3pm - 7pm; Saturday, December 9, 10am - 7pm; Sunday, December 10, 10am - 6pm

Vendors include: Oak and Elizabeth; Duluth Trading Co; Lily's Mercantile; Versal Goods; Dancing Goat Distillery; Two Blonde Ranchers; Willow and Weld; Small Family Clothing; Little Beautiful Things; Linen & Clove;Xizhou Xie; Heart + Honey Elderberry; Driftless Chocolates; Little Pop Color Shop; Jen Hough Designs; Salty Provisions; Driftless Tannery; This N' That Designs; Zodica Perfumery; Toot + Kate's; Stephanie Barenz; Petphoria; The Baked Lab; Door County Kicksled; Nickel Creek Stitches; Rachels Shoppe; Cloth and Metal Boutique; Yarnisan; Pandanas; Crafty Night Owl Designs; Rowe Pottery; Daffodil Parker; Junky Janko; Cheese Crafty; Two Mares Bar; The Crazy Dog Mom; Little Chic Shasta; Wear What Boutique; Miggy's Bakes; Landmark Creamery; Dolce Home; Auntie M's Creations; Dapper Dog Provisions; Off Kilter BBQ; Syv Kid; Ruby Rose Gallery;

Come make Yuletide traditions with us and create the magic of Christmas! This event is produced by Cherry Blossom Events.