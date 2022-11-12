Homiefest II
to
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Kelsie Herzog Photography
The camera looks up at four people framed by tree and sky.
Excuse Me, Who Are You?
media release: HOMIEFEST II
An all day, multi-stage, punk/emo/hard-core/alternative music festival.
November 12, 2022, Doors @ 2pm; music @ 3pm-11pm. $20, 21+
Feat: (in order of appearance)
Good News Dudes
Cartwright
Riot Nine
Man Alive
The Sinner and the Saint
Endswell
Dear Mr. Watterson
Honey Creek
Nosebleeds
Equipment
Barely Civil
Excuse Me, Who Are You?
Kule
Tiny Voices
Intermission Music provided by Tuti