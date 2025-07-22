Homing, Nesting, and Ritual for a World-Building Writing Practice

media release: Where do you locate yourself and what do you live with? We’re inviting participants to explore an experiment in creative writing for an embodied practice, tying together concepts of self with carried objects by constructing a home among others through a nesting ritual. Sit with us to mix sticks with purse trinkets, debris, leavings. Scrap together different ideas of home to build a nest in our shared space. Practice world-building in your writing, and reveal what comes to you.

This worldbuilding practice is an experiment with how we might imagine our relationship with private domestic space and public space. We will create a provisional community and name it together. When birds make nests they use debris and other objects in their environment. Our endeavor is to reimagine accidental objects and place them in relationship to each other–home them and rename them. This improvisational artmaking practice will lead to a generative writing practice, where we will pull together scraps and fragments of writing and reshape them. Participants will be able to take parts of their individual writing and collaborate in a group performance resembling bird calls.

While we will ask participants to use what they have on hand to build their nests, we will provide an array of “stuff” in the environment of the space that they can use. We will project a looping video to create an immersive experience/environment