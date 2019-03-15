Honey Creek, Delinquents, Coasting, Middle Aged Overdose, Common Threads
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: 8PM @ Art In, Friday March 15th
$5
☆ 𝙃𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙠
https://honeycreekwi.bandcamp.com
☆ 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨
https://delinquentshardcore.bandcamp.com
☆ 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜
https://coastingband.bandcamp.com/
☆ 𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙙𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙜𝙚𝙙 𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙙𝙤𝙨𝙚
https://maoverdose.bandcamp.com/
☆ 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨
https://open.spotify.com/album/3daMrXkrCsyE8jBOz04tPu
Respect the venue, buy drinks from the bar, and TIP the bartenders.
Bonus if you help pick up trash after the show.
