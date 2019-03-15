Honey Creek, Delinquents, Coasting, Middle Aged Overdose, Common Threads

press release: 8PM @ Art In, Friday March 15th

$5

☆ 𝙃𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙠

https://honeycreekwi.bandcamp.com

☆ 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨

https://delinquentshardcore.bandcamp.com

☆ 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜

https://coastingband.bandcamp.com/

☆ 𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙙𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙜𝙚𝙙 𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙙𝙤𝙨𝙚

https://maoverdose.bandcamp.com/

☆ 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨

https://open.spotify.com/album/3daMrXkrCsyE8jBOz04tPu

Respect the venue, buy drinks from the bar, and TIP the bartenders.

Bonus if you help pick up trash after the show.