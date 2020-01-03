Honey LaBronx

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: On Friday, January 3, at 7:00 PM, come see Honey LaBronx, The Vegan Drag Queen, host of Big Fat Vegan Radio, lip sync for her life as a fundraiser for Madison Vegan Fest!

Friday, January 3, at 7:00 PM

There is a $20 Suggested Donation at the door -- and yeah, gurl -- we mean suggested! So pay whatever you can - cash and credit cards accepted.

PLEASE NOTE:

• This event is limited to ages 21 + Up.

• This venue is wheelchair accessible.

• This show features EXPLICIT CONTENT and LOUD MUSIC!

ABOUT OUR BENEFICIARY: Madison Vegan Fest’s mission is to bring people together to enjoy delicious vegan food, hear from engaging speakers, and explore ways to live more compassionately.

