press release: Come watch Honey LaBronx (The Vegan Drag Queen) lip sync for her life as a fundraiser for Heartland Farm Sanctuary and Wisconsin WildCare!

There is a $20 Suggested Donation at the door -- and yeah, gurl -- we mean suggested! So pay whatever you can - cash and credit cards accepted.

Wisconsin WildCare is made up of a network of licensed rehabilitators and volunteers who work together to educate the public about the benefits of and how to live with our native wildlife. Together, they strive to help people not only notice, but appreciate the wildlife around them. When wildlife comes into conflict with people, they work with both the humans and the animals towards a humane solution. Their goal is to reduce conflict through education and prevention.Wisconsin WildCare also provides rehabilitative care to orphaned and injured wildlife. Their licensed rehabilitators and trained foster volunteers prepare the animals in their care for eventual release back into the wild. (wiwildcare.org)

Heartland Farm Sanctuary, which opened in 2010, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless farm animals in Wisconsin, and building connections between animals and vulnerable youth. Heartland was created to provide a safe, peaceful environment where youth and farm animals could come together to heal, grow, and have fun. Their mission is to provide care for farm animals in need, nurture people through the human-animal bond, and foster respect and kindness toward animals and each other.