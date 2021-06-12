The Honey Pies, Back 40, Back2Back

press release: The Friends of Schumacher Farm will be hosting our fifth annual Music Festival. Guests will enjoy the music from three local bands on a large amplified outdoor stage. Tickets $10/person. Kids 12 & under are free. The event will also include a raffle, silent auction, and crafter's fair. Local food, beer, and wine vendors will be on site. Free parking and picnic tables will be available, or bring your own lawn chairs. This is a rain or shine event, so plan accordingly. Volunteers are needed for this event and get free admission! Sign up to help out with ticket sales, drinks, parking, the raffle, the silent auction, and set-up or tear-down. For more information, please contact us by email or phone: events.schumacher@gmail.com / 608-849-4559.

2021 BAND LINE-UP

Back2Back Acoustic (Noon - 2 pm)

Jim & Christine Anderson, acoustic duo, offer music from a variety of genres.

Back 40 (2:30 - 5 pm)

Back 40 is a local band that plays all types of music for all types of people! David, Heather, and Bernie make perfect harmony for all the songs we love to hear and dance to.

The Honey Pies (5:30 - 8 pm)

Four musicians, heartfelt harmonies, virtuoso instrumentals and the best of traditional and original American music. Sweet harmonies and savory instrumentals make The Honey Pies.