Maureen McCarty The Honey Pies (left to right): Matt Rodgers, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Doug Brown.

press release: It’s a bit out of the way, I suppose. But really, aren’t you itching to get out of the house? We played Prairie Hawk for the first time in June, and it’s a lovely establishment, and….they have an expansive backyard space with plenty of room to spread out safely. The Honey Pies and fine wine on an August summer’s eve — heck, I’d go even if I weren’t playing in the band. They do not have a food menu, so bring a picnic dinner along with your chairs or blankets