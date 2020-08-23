The Honey Pies

to

Prairie Hawk Winery, Wisconsin Dells 590 County Road P, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: It’s a bit out of the way, I suppose. But really, aren’t you itching to get out of the house? We played Prairie Hawk for the first time in June, and it’s a lovely establishment, and….they have an expansive backyard space with plenty of room to spread out safely. The Honey Pies and fine wine on an August summer’s eve — heck, I’d go even if I weren’t playing in the band. They do not have a food menu, so bring a picnic dinner along with your chairs or blankets

Info

Prairie Hawk Winery, Wisconsin Dells 590 County Road P, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
Music
608-678-7100
to
Google Calendar - The Honey Pies - 2020-08-23 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Honey Pies - 2020-08-23 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Honey Pies - 2020-08-23 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Honey Pies - 2020-08-23 15:00:00 ical