× Expand The Honey Pies (left to right): Doug Brown, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Matt Rodgers.

press release: The Honey Pies apply crystal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.

In September 2017 three veteran Madison musicians, vocalist Jodi Jean Amble, singer and guitarist Tom Waselchuk, and multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown, put together a set of material for a one-and-done performance at the annual Spring Green BeatleFest. Their set was enthusiastically received. The players came away feeling the spark of a kindred musical spirit, and so began The Honey Pies. A year's worth of performances has only confirmed each member's initial feeling that they'd stumbled onto something special. To mark their one year anniversary The Honey Pies introduced bassist and vocalist Matt Rodgers to the band.

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances that take place right in the River Arts on Water Gallery. No tickets are required, but a $5-$10 donation at the door is appreciated. All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.