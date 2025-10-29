Honky-Tonk Happy Hour
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Ready for some old school country / honky-tonk? We’ve got you covered!
The band is Dan O'Brien and Nick Brown on vocal/guitar/bass, Andrew Harrison on lead, Matt Nafranowicz on pedal steel, and Ben Wolf on drums. This newly formed band has been playing country music for years in bands like Brown Derby, The North Country Drifters, the Nick Brown Band, and lots more.
