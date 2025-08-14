media release: Thursday, August 14, 2025, 1:00 p.m., Madison VA Hospital Auditorium

Madison VA invites you to attend a free screening of the documentary, "Honor in the Air," in the hospital auditorium. The film lasts 58 minutes and features Madison VA Hall of Heroes inductee, U.S. Army Capt. Scott Alwin.

The documentary tells the heroic story of Alwin and the Army’s 68th Assault Helicopter Company with whom he flew during the Vietnam War. He earned an unprecedented 136 Air Medals, Distinguished Flying Crosses and many other medals and awards.

But more than that, he is an example of integrity, dedication and honor.

The Hall of Heroes in the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital formally recognizes the valorous military service by Veterans who are currently or would have been eligible for care at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.