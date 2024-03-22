Honor in the Air

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Watch a free screening of the newly released documentary, “Honor in the Air,” about our Hall of Heroes inductee, Capt. Scott Alwin. The film lasts 58 minutes with a Q & A with the producer and Capt. Alwin’s sisters following the movie. Learn more about Capt. Alwin in our virtual Hall of Heroes

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
