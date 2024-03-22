Honor in the Air
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Watch a free screening of the newly released documentary, “Honor in the Air,” about our Hall of Heroes inductee, Capt. Scott Alwin. The film lasts 58 minutes with a Q & A with the producer and Capt. Alwin’s sisters following the movie. Learn more about Capt. Alwin in our virtual Hall of Heroes.
