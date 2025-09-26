Honoring Local Leaders

from the One City Schools newsletter:

Dear Friends of One City,

On Friday, September 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, we invite you to a special community celebration as we unveil our newly designed vans. Each van is named after a historic local leader in education and community service, visionaries who have inspired the creation of One City and our commitment to cultivating the next generation of community and world leaders among our young scholars.

This event is a about honoring the people whose shoulders we proudly stand on and celebrating the shared journey of a community united in purpose.

Come see the reveal, connect with the community, and celebrate the local luminaries who continue to shape our path forward.

Friday, September 26, 2025, 5:30 to 6:30 PM, One City Schools, 1707 W. Broadway Madison, WI 53713

RSVP: white@onecityschools.org