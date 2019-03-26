Honoring Professor John Sharpless

press release: Please join the Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy and the Department of History in honoring the distinguished accomplishments of Professor John Sharpless. We will gather at 4:30pm on Tuesday, March 26 at the Fluno Center Skyview Room for appetizers, refreshments, and reflections on John’s scholarship, teaching, and leadership. We have much to learn from his multifaceted career!

