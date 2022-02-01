Honoring the Black Woman

media release: When longtime Madison College academic advisor Dzigbodi Akyea died last fall, her friends in the Black Women's Affinity Group wanted to honor her in a special way. So they decided to fulfill one of her dreams - an exhibit dedicated to black women artists.

More than 15 artists and photographers, from Madison to Africa, will be part of the"Honoring the Black Woman" exhibit at the Truax Art Gallery (1701 Wright St.) The exhibit will run throughout the month of February.

A free opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information and to register for the reception, please go to Eventbrite

