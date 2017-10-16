press release:

Monday, October 16: 6:30-7:30 PM

Tuesday, October 17: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 18: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 18: 7:45-8:45 PM

Honoring the Giant

The gas giant planet, Saturn, never fails to impress and inspire us, and neither has the giant orbiter, Cassini. With the end of NASA’s Cassini mission on September 15th, we’ll look back at its incredible 20 year mission, celebrating the numerous discoveries and enjoying the breathtaking images. We’ll also explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.