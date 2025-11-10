Honoring the Memory of Chuck Bayuk
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Chuck Bayuk raised thousands of dollars at his many popular shows at the Harmony Bar. Musical friends and family of chuck will perform in his memory and in support of the Goodman Community Center. The event includes performances by Cris and Ann Plata, and an all-star band with members of bands Chuck played with — the Acoustic Charlies, the Drunken Sailors, Bruised Orange, and the Chuckettes.
2pm start time. $15 suggested donation.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com