Honoring the Memory of Chuck Bayuk

media release: Chuck Bayuk raised thousands of dollars at his many popular shows at the Harmony Bar. Musical friends and family of chuck will perform in his memory and in support of the Goodman Community Center. The event includes performances by Cris and Ann Plata, and an all-star band with members of bands Chuck played with — the Acoustic Charlies, the Drunken Sailors, Bruised Orange, and the Chuckettes.

2pm start time. $15 suggested donation.