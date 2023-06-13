Honoring Truman Lowe

media release: The Promega Fall Art Showcase will honor the life of Truman Lowe, a visionary artist, mentor and art professor. The exhibition will feature sculptures by Lowe alongside works by several of his former students: Sarah McRae, Bently Spang, Karen Goulet, Chloris Lowe, Tom Jones, Joe Feddersen and John Hitchcock.

The opening symposium (3:30 pm on 9/19) will feature guest speakers Patricia Marroquin Norby and Jo Ortel. Norby is the associate curator of Native American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the first person of Indigenous descent hired for a full-time curatorial position in the museum’s 150-year history. Jo Ortel is an author, art historian, and professor emerita of art history of Beloit College.

The reception follows on 9/19 from 4:30-6:30 pm, featuring traditional Ho-Chunk food based on recipes provided by Chef Elena Terry of the culinary organization Wild Bearies. Music will be provided by Felix Sainz Jr. Promega is collaborating with the Little Eagle Arts Foundation for this event.

The Fall Art Showcase runs from September 19 through December 29. The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and is produced by Daniel Swadener and made possible through support from Promega Corporation.