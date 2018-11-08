Honoring Veterans

press release: Please join Fair Wisconsin in supporting those who fight for equality for our LGBTQ and allied veterans and service members.

This year Major General (Retired) Marcia Anderson will be our featured guest. She is the first black female reserve officer to obtain the rank of major general. Acclaimed journalist and story-teller Doug Moe will facilitate a memorable experience for all.

Sponsorship Levels:

Leader ($2,000) – Includes table of 8, lunch for 8 veterans, and acknowledgement during the event

Guardian ($1,500) – Includes table of 8, lunch for 4 veterans, and acknowledgement during the event

Ally ($1,000) – Includes table of 8 and acknowledgement during the event

Tables of 8 are $600 and individual tickets are $75; lunch is complementary for veterans and active service members.