× Expand courtesy Chippewa Valley Music Festivals A fireworks display. A past Country Fest.

× Expand courtesy Chippewa Valley Music Festivals A group of people phone-filming a band on stage. County Fest is now Hoofbeat for 2024.

media release: Fresh off the announcement of 2025’s headliners this past summer, the Hoofbeat team is thrilled to unveil the complete lineup for next year’s festival. Alongside country giants Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Riley Green, and direct support acts Chris Young, Tyler Hubbard and Gretchen Wilson, Hoofbeat promises to be the pinnacle of country music and camping experiences, set to ignite the hayfields of the Chippewa Valley Music Festival grounds, June 26-28.

“The introduction of Hoofbeat’s new name, coupled with early headliner reveals, has already generated significant buzz,” festival promoter Wade Asher said. “We're grateful for the overwhelming enthusiasm and can't wait to bring our fans back for a festival experience that perfectly blends tradition with fresh, engaging activities that define the heart of Hoofbeat.”

3 days, 5 stages, 45+ bands | ft. 16 national acts making their Hoofbeat debut

Scheduled Wednesday, June 25 (Tailgate Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders): Lonestar, Slamabama, Derek Jones & The 50 South and more.

Scheduled Thursday, June 26: Riley Green, Gretchen Wilson, Chase Matthew, Michael Ray, Matt Stell, John Morgan, Graham Barham, Just Jayne and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 27: Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, Niko Moon, Gavin Adcock, Darryl Worley, Drew Baldridge, Elvie Shane, Ian Harrison and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 28: Brooks & Dunn, Chris Young, Corey Kent, Chris Lane, Tyler Braden, George Birge, Kelsey Hart, Harper Grace and more.

The party doesn’t stop after the headliner, festival nights will continue with the return of the campground afterparty, Club fleX, featuring the fan-favorite line dance team, The West Coasters. Officials have also announced a separate ticketed experience for next year’s festival, The Xtreme Bulls Riding Event, delivering exciting bull riding action in the Back Forty campground.

Festival tickets and camping are on sale now, along with pit passes. Fans can enjoy all-weekend access to the main stage pit with a 3-Day pass or opt for individual passes to get closer to their favorite artists. For tickets and more information, visit HoofbeatFestival.com.