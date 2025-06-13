Hoofer Sailing Ground School

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join us for Ground School, a FREE on-land presentation! This 90 minute guided tour and information session is required for all new Hoofer Sailing Club members. Ground School is available to Hoofer Sailing Club members, as well as to the broader campus community. Please signup for 'ground school' on our calendar in advance at lessons.hoofersailing.org.

Info

