Hook & Fade Grand Opening
Hook & Fade 113 S. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Hook & Fade is throwing an official grand opening party and they’d love to see you there. Join them from Noon-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 for snacks, drinks and golf! Plus, attendees can enter their raffle for the chance to win assorted prizes.
New to golf? They will have an instructor on site to teach you the basics so you can have fun on the simulator.
Food & Drink, Recreation