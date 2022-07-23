Hook & Fade Grand Opening

to

Hook & Fade 113 S. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Hook & Fade is throwing an official grand opening party and they’d love to see you there. Join them from Noon-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 for snacks, drinks and golf! Plus, attendees can enter their raffle for the chance to win assorted prizes.

New to golf? They will have an instructor on site to teach you the basics so you can have fun on the simulator.

Info

Hook & Fade 113 S. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Food & Drink, Recreation
608-572-2049
to
Google Calendar - Hook & Fade Grand Opening - 2022-07-23 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hook & Fade Grand Opening - 2022-07-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hook & Fade Grand Opening - 2022-07-23 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hook & Fade Grand Opening - 2022-07-23 12:00:00 ical