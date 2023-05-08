Hook's Cuts the Cheese

media release: To celebrate the release of Hook's Cheese Company’s much anticipated 20-year cheddar, Tony Hook will be cutting the cheese on Monday May 8th at Hook's Cheese factory in Mineral Point. All are welcome to attend this exciting, ceremonial event.

This one-of-a-kind cheese cutting is Hook's way of announcing that a limited batch of their rare 20-year cheddar will be available for purchase on May 15th. It takes a special cheese to make it to 20 years, and this is only the third time that Tony Hook has released a 20-year cheddar. Because of the time and labor involved, it sells for $209 a pound.

Hook's makes 70 different varieties of cheese, but this 20 year cheddar is their crown jewel. There simply is no other 20 year cheddar available. It's so rare, it's like finding a needle in a haystack of cheese. It's a very special cheese and deserves a very special ceremonial cutting of the cheese.

Hook's is taking pre-orders on their website, www.hookscheese.com. Act fast if you want a slice of the action. When the 20 year batch debuted in 2015 all 450 lbs sold out in 2 days.