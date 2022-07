× Expand courtesy Danielle Lee Danielle Lee

press release: This workshop begins with a performance by Danielle. Then it's time to get hooping! Participants will learn beginner friendly hoop moves and creative movement exploration exercises. All ages welcome.

July 14 at 2:00 PM - Lewis Park, 5012 Highland Drive, McFarland

July 14 at 6:00 PM - E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee St, McFarland