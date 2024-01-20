Hoop Jam
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Ring the bell: it’s time for recess! Bundle up and head outside to the Wonderground for an active play break at 11 am every Saturday in January and February. Today, join Nora Phillips of Hoop Elation to play with hula hoops and marvel at Nora’s hooping talents.
This event is free with general museum admission ($12).
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family