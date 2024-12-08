media release: Mark your calendars for December 8 and join American Family Insurance, Safe Communities, the African American Opioid Coalition, and Madison College for Hoops for Hope—a dynamic, free community event dedicated to raising awareness about substance use and mental health within the BIPOC community. The event will take place at the H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium at Madison College.

Get ready for an exciting day featuring:

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: Sign up for a chance to showcase your skills and compete for cash prizes—$900 for first place and $600 for second! Register for the tournament here by November 22. Each team is guaranteed at least three games, with the full schedule released on December 1.

Cash prize for tournament MVP!

3-Point Contest: Show off your shooting skills! Register here.

Cash prize for winner!

You must be 18+ to compete in the tournament and 3-point contest.

3-on-3 Tournament Sign-Up: https://forms.gle/xZXi7mQxQ4deq6nPA

3 Point Contest Sign-Up: https://forms.gle/sktqUvGZxNvJbABNA

But that’s not all! Hoops for Hope will offer something for everyone:

Resource Tables : Discover valuable information and support.

: Discover valuable information and support. Free Food : Enjoy a variety of delicious offerings.

: Enjoy a variety of delicious offerings. 50/50 Raffle: Try your luck and win exciting prizes!

Whether you’re a basketball enthusiast or just looking for something to keep you busy on a Sunday, this event has something for you. For any questions, please contact Michelle Fox at mfox@safercommunity.net.

A special thank you to American Family Insurance and Madison College for their generous support in making this event possible. We look forward to seeing you there and working together to foster hope and healing in our community!

Event Schedule:

9:00am: Basketball games begin!

11:00am-7:00pm: Resource Fair

11:00am: Pizza & juice!

12-12:30pm: Speakers

12:30pm: Tournament bracket begins!

1-3:00pm: Face painting

3:30-4pm: 3-Point contest!

6:00pm: Championship game!

7:00pm: End of event