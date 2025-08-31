Hoot & Hollers

× Expand courtesy Bob Hoot Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers. Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers.

From Bob Hoot's email newsletter: I have been quiet on social media and email blasts as I have been recording and finishing this album. This is a 10-song album with songs ranging from Americana to Alt Country to Alt Rock. Three songs are all new. The other seven songs are plucked from earlier albums that I wrote for Tent Show Troubadours and The New Baldones, and recorded on earlier albums. These seven songs have been lovingly reimagined in new arrangements, and some in different genres.

Here is the list of players and their contributions: Bob Hoot (lead vocals, guitar, slide guitar, 6-string banjo, bass, and one-handed keyboard), Ben Lokuta (drums), Wendy Lynn Markus (violin), Gabe Burdulis (lead guitar, pedal steel), Geri Hamilton (vocals), Jen Farley (vocals), John Hamilton (vocals). Thanks to all these musicians for their performances. Special thanks to Landon Arkens of Blast House Studios in Madison, Wisconsin who mixed and mastered the album, and was instrumental in the recording and arranging the vocals. All music and lyrics by Robert M Hoot (must use my legal name for that).

https://hootandhollers.bandcamp.com/album/bob-hoot-of-hoot-and-hollers-on-his-own-but-not-alone