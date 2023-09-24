media release: Celebrate six years of State Line Distillery with us! We cannot wait to see and celebrate our incredible community & how far they’ve helped us come. We would not be here without YOU!

A Pig in a Fur Coat will be throwing down smashburgers from 5p until sold out. We'll have music from Hoot'n Annie from 6-8p. People only event - no dogs allowed.

See you at State Line soon!