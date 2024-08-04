media release: Join us for our first-ever Hop Festival & Beer Tasting at Four Winds Farm! Bring your friends and family for a fun-filled day celebrating hops, local breweries, delicious food, and live music. We can't wait to welcome you for this unforgettable event!

Event Highlights:

Featured Breweries: Enjoy beers from New Glarus, Great Dane, Karben4, Working Draft, G Five, New Barons, Hillsboro Brewing Co., Tumbled Rock, Delta Beer Lab, Hop Garden, and more!

Tasting Glass: Each tasting session attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass to keep as a memento of this special day. Use it to sample the delightful brews and take it home as a souvenir.

Delicious Food: Satisfy your taste buds with mouthwatering dishes available to purchase from Common Pasta and Cinn City Smash.

Live Music: Enjoy live music performances throughout the day.

Enjoy live music performances throughout the day. Farm Experience: Take in the beautiful surroundings of Four Winds Farm. Relax, unwind, and soak up the atmosphere as you enjoy this exclusive tasting event.

Don’t miss out on this unique celebration. Join us for a memorable day on the farm!

Designated driver tickets must be purchased with a tasting session ticket.

Please note, this event is for guests aged 21 and over.

No Outside Alcohol: Please note that no outside alcohol is allowed on the premises.

*All sales are final.